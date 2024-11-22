Opportunities for the life insurance industry from Budget proposals

The Autumn Budget on 30 October confirmed the changes for non-dom clients proposed by the Conservatives last March. In addition it introduced sweeping changes to IHT with pension funds, agricultural land, business assets and AIM shares now falling into charge for IHT. For many clients, life insurance will be the most effective way for planning for the payment of IHT as it provides cash flow when the liability triggers, either on death on an estate or within the seven years post lifetime gifting. The changes for non doms Most "non doms" appear to be relatively sanguine about th...