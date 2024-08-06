Iress adds ex-smoker questions to platform

Supported at launch by Aviva and Royal London, the feature is intended to promote greater accuracy during the quote process for term and critical illness policies, with the data set to complement BMI questions in the quoting process. By distinguishing between current smokers, non-smokers and ex-smokers, Iress said insurers can provide more tailored and precise premiums to accurately reflect individual risk profiles. Rod Jones, head of sales and operations, ActiveQuote, said: "While BMI and smoker status have been standard rating factors within the industry for years, it's positive to ...