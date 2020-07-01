SunLife
SunLife, the over-50s insurer, has completed its sale from AXA to become part of the Phoenix Group.
Insurance customers ignore 85% of the information sent to them by providers, according to research from SunLife.
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
The cost of a funeral has risen 3%, increasing the shortfall between average provision made by the deceased and the cost of the funeral to £2,449, the annual Cost of Dying report has found.