Funeral costs reach an all-time high: SunLife

The 21st edition of the SunLife Cost of Dying report found that costs of a simple funeral – including an attended burial or cremation, funeral director, doctor and celebrant fees, a coffin and limousine – have risen faster than inflation. The price of a simple funeral stood at £1,835 when SunLife first started indexing funeral costs in 2004. While the average cost today would be £3,211 if funeral prices increased at the same rate as inflation, SunLife said funeral costs are now 134% higher than they were 21 years ago, rising from under £2,000 to more than £4,000. The total cost of dyi...