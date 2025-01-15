Funeral costs reach an all-time high: SunLife

The cost of a “simple attended” funeral has reached an all-time high of £4,285 in 2024 amid a 3.5% rise in funeral costs in the past year, with the overall cost of dying now standing at £9,797, according to SunLife.
The 21st edition of the SunLife Cost of Dying report found that costs of a simple funeral – including an attended burial or cremation, funeral director, doctor and celebrant fees, a coffin and limousine – have risen faster than inflation. The price of a simple funeral stood at £1,835 when SunLife first started indexing funeral costs in 2004. While the average cost today would be £3,211 if funeral prices increased at the same rate as inflation, SunLife said funeral costs are now 134% higher than they were 21 years ago, rising from under £2,000 to more than £4,000. The total cost of dyi...
