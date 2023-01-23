Mark Jones leaves L&G protection role

Jones joined L&G in April 2018, having held prior roles as product director at SunLife and head of protection at LV=.

In the protection role, Jones oversaw the insurer's protection business including the launch of L&G's Low Start Income Protection Plan and the Rental Protection proposition, as well as increasing the maximum age at which consumers can add the waiver of premium benefit when taking out a policy.

L&G also stated Jones also aided in the introduction of various wellbeing support services which are now directly offered to protection customers.

Jones commented: "Over the years we built two fantastic product teams within protection. We achieved what we set out to do so it's now time to build on these learnings across Retail annuities.

"Both industries offer similar challenges based on misconceptions: people underestimate how much they need protection because they think ‘it' will never happen to them - and it's the same story with annuities."

Lorna Shah, managing director, Legal & General Retail Retirement added: "Mark has been an essential driver of product innovation for Retail and has played a major role in Legal & General being voted as number one for income protection."

The product teams that Jones previously led on will be brought together with the commercial teams under the leadership of James Shattock, commercial director for retail protection at Legal & General Retail.