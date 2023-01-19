SunLife, iptiQ launch digital Over 50s life product

The partnership brings together SunLife's Over 50s life insurance proposition with iptiQ's technology and holistic servicing infrastructure, aiming to provide a digitally-based product with a focus on expediating claims processing.

The Guaranteed Inheritance Plan is designed to assure an inheritance for customers' next of kin and includes a set of questions on respective health conditions. iptiQ's digital end-to-end platform is integrated across all relevant customer touchpoints, while SunLife focuses on marketing and distribution.

iptiQ, which was created by Swiss Re, provides life and non-life insurance products and creates multi-channel customer experiences. SunLife, a closed book life insurance company, was acquired by the Phoenix Group last year.

The new solution "combines an outstanding user experience with highly efficient processes", in line with SunLife's aim to offer straightforward and affordable financial products, the companies added.

Mark Screeton, chief executive of SunLife, commented: "We are firmly dedicated to meeting our customers' needs which are centred around simplicity, affordability and lifelong peace of mind."

"For our new over 50s life insurance product - The Guaranteed Inheritance Plan - we are leveraging iptiQ's cutting-edge technology and service capabilities to continue delivering on this promise."

Andreas Schertzinger, regional market executive of iptiQ EMEA, added: "This partnership underpins iptiQ's strong growth momentum as well as our ambition to make insurance more convenient and accessible through co-innovation and digitalisation."