SunLife partners with RedArc

Over 50s life insurer, SunLife, has announced a health and wellbeing benefit partnership with health support service, RedArc.
The partnership provides RedArc's support services for consumers that purchase a Guaranteed Over 50 Plan from 27 December 2024. The service provided will allow customers to speak to a registered nurse to discuss health concerns, treatment and recovery. Support for individuals aged 50 and above is most often for cancer, 80% of those seeking support for the condition are over the age of 50. Ian Cooper, commercial and partnerships director, SunLife, said: "We know that some of the most common conditions that people over 50 seek support for are cancer, mental health and orthopaedic issues...
