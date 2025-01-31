Research by SunLife UK has found that 69% of people aged over 50 are homeowners, of which 23% still have a mortgage, owing £67,478 on average.
SunLife surveyed 2,063 over 50s and found that while 86% of those with outstanding mortgages are still working, 14% are retired. The provider said this means that of all pensioners in the UK, one in 20 (5%) – the equivalent of almost half a million (494,541) older people – still pay monthly mortgage payments. The retired mortgage holders still owe more than £60,000 (£63,643) on average, costing £765.75 a month. As a pensioner's household income is just over £30,000 on average, this means that 30% of their income is being spent on housing, totalling £9,192 per year, SunLife detailed. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.