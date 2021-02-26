Over 50s at risk of financial vulnerability during pandemic

Self-employed people over 50 hit hardest in terms of lost earnings and reduced working hours

New data from insurer SunLife shows that the effects of the pandemic are exacerbating financial vulnerability among the UK over 50s.

A survey carried out in December last year of over 1,000 people aged over 50 found that 27% of people in this age group are worse off as a result of the pandemic by £445 a month on average, the equivalent of £3 billion per month.

The monthly average increases to £458 per month among over 50s in employment, while almost half (46%) have seen their job and income impacted. 12% of respondents have lost their job, 28% have been furloughed and 31% have had their hours, pay, or both, cut.

Two-thirds (67%) of people over 50 that were self-employed at the start of the pandemic have seen their businesses affected, while 14% say they can't operate at all at the moment, 45% have had to reduce the hours they are working and 6% have had to shut their business down.

Research from the British Seniors State of Retirement Report from 77% of over 50s in the UK said that the pandemic has "severely impacted" their retirement plans, while figures from the Office of National Statistics late last year found that unemployment among people over 50 has increased by one-third year-on-year as the pandemic continues to shrink the economy.

Justin Cole, director at SunLife said: "The pandemic has been tough, financially, for so many, and our research shows that for older people who were either self-employed or working in one of those ‘at risk' industries like retail, hospitality or entertainment at the start of the pandemic, it has been particularly hard.

"Sadly, one in eight people over 50 have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, rising to almost one in five in retail, while many are worse off than they expected to be at this point in their lives."