Lutine launches 'Executive Protection'
Lutine, the niche and specialist life division of Ryan Direct Group, is launching a new business protection product to help businesses to protect themselves from the financial impact of losing a key talent, an executive or business partner due to illness,...

Chase Templeton secures Avanti Healthcare purchase
PMI consolidator Chase Templeton has completed its last major deal of 2015 through the asset purchase of Healthcare Partners, the Braintree intermediary which traded under the Avanti Healthcare brand.

Aviva enhances health insurance for SMEs
Aviva has announced a number of enhancements to its SME private medical insurance Solutions plan including a rehabilitation service for musuloskeletal conditions introduced as a standard benefit.

Cash plans: A future burden?
Company cash plans have experienced the most growth in recent years. But do issues around excess and how employers integrate these with traditional PMI policies mean they are heading for trouble? Fiona Murphy reports

Group IP: One for the future?
Group income protection (GIP) hasn't seen a rush as a result of auto-enrolment as yet, but with insurers continually innovating, it could soon be on everyone's radar. Fiona Murphy finds out how the market has performed over the past year and asks about...