Cost pressures on SMEs tops concerns of advisers

For coming year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Cost pressures on small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) have been cited as the top concern this year for over half (55%) of workplace protection advisers, research by Canada Life found.

The provider surveyed 135 advisers at the end of January and found that economic uncertainty forms the second-highest concern for advisers at 53%, whereas 42% are concerned about the impact of costs on their fee revenue.

Almost half (45%) of advisers also expressed concerns that economic uncertainty will reduce the volume of business they write over the next year.

However, advisers noted there are "key" benefits they are looking for, Canada Life said. High service (75%) tops this list of priorities, followed by price (74%) and value-added services (62%).

Areas to take greater focus on this year have also been highlighted, including health and wellbeing (76%) as the pandemic has placed this at the "forefront" of the global agenda, Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, said.

This is followed by an increased flexibility of benefits (43%) and implementing new technology (38%).

Crook commented: "Whilst I understand advisers are suggesting that SMEs will be under greater cost pressures, which presents a risk to our industry, I also feel that employers' and employees' awareness of our solutions have been heightened as a result of Covid-19.

"Looking ahead, we, as an industry, must work to continue developing our propositions to ensure advisers have the right tools in place to help employers and their employees get the support they need, when they need it."

Jaskeet Briah
