Consumer Duty, Business Protection, and the extent of advice

"Write or refer, we should be helping our SME clients understand the risks"

clock • 3 min read

In the first of a series of articles, Nathaniel Lee, managing director of Business Protected, examines how engaging with business protection products can help advisers meet their Consumer Duty obligations, particularly in the context of the cost of living crisis.

By now, all of us in the financial services industry should be familiar with the new Consumer Duty regulations that came into force at the end of July; the work that our firms have put in to make sure we deliver good customer outcomes has been considerable. Consideration of business protection is a logical extension of the Consumer Duty; these policies can deliver good customer outcomes, deliver fair value, and support consumers in achieving their financial objectives. Good consumer outcomes, as the central tenet of the Consumer Duty, will drive advisers further towards holistic advic...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Business

Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality
Business

Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality

According to new research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 17 May 2022 • 1 min read
Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection
Business

Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection

Part of digital-first approach

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 March 2022 • 1 min read
Aegon extends Business Protection and Relevant Life immediate cover
Business

Aegon extends Business Protection and Relevant Life immediate cover

Increased medical limits for Income Protection

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read