ABI Health and Protection 2023: Brokers key in opening protection to micro businesses

During the How can insurers protect the health and resilience of the nation? event, the session discussed how insurance products support resilience by keeping people healthy and in work, and what greater role insurers can play.

Overall, micro businesses account for 95% of all businesses and around 32% of employment, the ABI detailed.

Larger businesses are more likely to have a more comprehensive benefits package as these firms typically have built up skills and talent and can afford dedicated individuals to focus on creating a broader benefits packaging, Till told delegates.

As such, advisers and brokers are key in unlocking group protection conversations with small-to-medium sized (SME) businesses as these products are typically introduced by an expert rather than being sought by the business owner, he explained.

"If you're running a small business, the first thing you're going to think of when you wake up in the morning is not employee benefits - it's your supply chain, your latest customer order or whether you've paid the bill," Till said.

"But two or three times a year, someone is going have to come in and provide your public liability insurance or your buildings and assets insurance, and if that broker extends that conversation to talk about other protection, that's the first and most valuable interaction point."

He added hybrid working and employee's ability to work from home is helping more businesses to engage with protection.

Unum has seen a "broader spectrum" of businesses that it works with following a shift in employees moving from large firms to smaller businesses to enable hybrid working requirements, Till detailed, and therefore SMEs now have a "greater demand" from their employees to work from home.

He explained the protection sector needs to make products more digitally available or at least able to be researched online and make them more simple. If this is done over time, then when the government provides occupational health, "more people will use these products."

Debi O'Donovan, director at the Rewards and Benefits Association and a panellist in the session, added that technology and digitalisation is increasing the level of stress and pressure on employees.

"Businesses on the whole are going through a massive transformation to become digitised; 71% of employers told us the number one current or emerging risk to wellbeing in the workplace today is digital transformation," she noted.

As such, businesses and employees will need to learn new skills and "change behaviours" following digitisation, which O'Donovan said has the potential to negatively wellbeing in the workplace.

Around 22 million people in the UK have health and protection cover, the ABI detailed, and 73% of these people are covered through their employer.

"There are 32 million people that work at the moment; 10 million of them get help some way from a group risk provider. You're not telling me those 22 million other people don't suffer some form of mental health challenges, critical illness or occurring death in the family," Till added.

"No one's there to help them so we should care passionately about the 22 million who don't get help."