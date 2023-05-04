Aviva to pay final £47 million PMI rebate

Last year, the provider paid back £81m to PMI customers due to claims disruption caused during pandemic.

The second installment brings the total payment as part of the pledge to £128m, with the final payment including a 20% increase for individual customers, as outlined in Aviva's pledge update last June.

The 20% increase will equal around six weeks' worth of the annual premium for individual customers and around five weeks' worth of the annual premium for SME customers.

However, large corporate clients will not get a second payment, Aviva noted, as the equivalent value Pledge for these clients were completed through the first payment in 2022.

Customers and clients who paid a premium across the period 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021 will be eligible for a payment, even if they don't hold a policy anymore.

Steve Bridger, managing director at Aviva UK Health, said: "We value our private medical insurance customers' loyalty and it was only right that we pledged to return any difference in claims costs to them after a full and fair assessment of the impact of the pandemic on our claims experience.

"I'm delighted that we have completed our final assessment and that we can make a further payment to customers at this time of increased living costs."