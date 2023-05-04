Aviva to pay final £47 million PMI rebate

Brings total payment to £128 million

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Aviva to pay final £47 million PMI rebate

Aviva has announced it is to pay back an additional £47 million to private medical insurance (PMI) policyholders, the final stage of its Covid-19 pledge on delayed treatments and procedures due to the pandemic.

Last year, the provider paid back £81m to PMI customers due to claims disruption caused during pandemic.

The second installment brings the total payment as part of the pledge to £128m, with the final payment including a 20% increase for individual customers, as outlined in Aviva's pledge update last June.

The 20% increase will equal around six weeks' worth of the annual premium for individual customers and around five weeks' worth of the annual premium for SME customers.

However, large corporate clients will not get a second payment, Aviva noted, as the equivalent value Pledge for these clients were completed through the first payment in 2022.

Customers and clients who paid a premium across the period 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021 will be eligible for a payment, even if they don't hold a policy anymore.

Steve Bridger, managing director at Aviva UK Health, said: "We value our private medical insurance customers' loyalty and it was only right that we pledged to return any difference in claims costs to them after a full and fair assessment of the impact of the pandemic on our claims experience. 

"I'm delighted that we have completed our final assessment and that we can make a further payment to customers at this time of increased living costs."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

PMS Mortgage Club adds Cirencester Friendly to offering

Jaskeet Briah: A newcomer's view of the protection space

More on PMI

Verlingue hires Ian McKinney as director of new Birmingham office
PMI

Verlingue hires Ian McKinney as director of new Birmingham office

Midlands and South West expansion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 April 2023 • 1 min read
Aviva Ventures and Simplyhealth invest in Scan.com
PMI

Aviva Ventures and Simplyhealth invest in Scan.com

To develop bespoke products

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 April 2023 • 1 min read
COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Barriers to buying and accessing insurance for people with mental health problems
PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Barriers to buying and accessing insurance for people with mental health problems

Full session available to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 April 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read