Amii to launch new benefit comparison portal

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced it will launch its new benefit comparison portal on 22 May, 2024.
Amii worked with Tendr, a software company that provides technology solutions to brokers and benefit platforms, to create the portal. The portal will be free to all member firms and allows for the comparison of consumer, private medical insurance (PMI) and small-to-medium sized businesses (SME) in one "easy to navigate system" and it will carry amii branding, the association detailed. The data for the portal comes from The PMI Handbook, a specialist guide comparing PMI policies in the UK, members will be able to download the comparisons in excel or PDF format. Having decided 18 mon...
