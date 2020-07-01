Retirement
LV= to convert from friendly society to Ltd company
Following member vote
IP: Lump sum from mutuals can 'make good' state pension shortfall
Says AFM chief exec
Sandwich generation in UK spread too thinly - LV=
Those caring for children and older relatives are under financial strain, research finds
Government must 'adapt' to support ageing population - ONS
Half of baby girls born in 2066 are expected to live to 100, says ONS Living Longer report
UK workers favour flexible approach to retirement - Aegon
Only a quarter of British employees want to fully retire on a set date
Adam Winslow named CEO International for AIG Life & Retirement
Alongside leading AIG Life, he will assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare and support international development
Three-in-four employees expect to work beyond 65 - Canada Life
Rising cost of living and poor savings putting extra pressure on households
Vitality enters long-term savings market
VitalityInvest designed to cater for people living longer but not saving enough
Women £4,900 worse off in retirement than men - Prudential
Women retiring this year will have average expected retirement incomes £4,900 lower than men, research by Prudential has found
More than £1m needed for perfect retirement
Survey of over-50s finds £55,000 a year to be ideal annual income from age 65 onwards, however the average pension pot is only £50,000 in total
Alan Morahan: How can employers improve pension engagement?
With auto-enrolment pension contributions rising, Punter Southall Aspire's Alan Morahan looks into how employers can ensure employees don't opt out
International Women's Day: An ideal retirement?
Punter Southall Aspire's Johanna Nelson and Darren Hedgley evaluate the unique social dynamics advisers should consider when discussing the financial life cycles of women
Whole of Life: In danger of falling behind the times?
Susan Stevenson says the needs of over-50s life insurance customers are changing - but how will the market respond?
Inheritance tax: The stealthiest of them all?
Justin Taurog discusses case studies that show the value of inheritance tax.
Denplan pilots dental practice partnerships
Denplan has announced the launch of a new dental partnership programme which will see the company enter a partnership with dental practices and help dentists manage succession planning.
Cirencester Friendly's John Bridge retires
John Bridge has made the decision to retire from his role as director of sales and marketing at Cirencester Friendly Society from 31st March, following a short period of illness.
Worsening health in first 5 years of retirement
The first five years of retirement is a time of worsening health for 32% of retirees with 9% contracting a serious illness; according to research.
Zurich extends critical illness term
Zurich has increased the maximum term for its critical illness cover from 30 to 40 years, in a bid to protect customers with longer mortgages and to reflect changing retirement patterns.
Retirees happy to pay 'some' LTC costs
Almost three quarters of people aged over 55 believe paying for long-term care (LTC) should not be an individual's responsibility, Aviva research suggests.
LTC protection 'to remain a niche product': OECD
Long term care (LTC) insurance products will remain niche in spite of a growing need unless people are forced to buy them, the OECD said.
Protection advice drives only 4% of clients - Unbiased
Protection advice drove only 4% of people who sought out an IFA last year, according to results from Unbiased.
Advisers must prepare for long term care boom with exam
IFAs are under-equipped to benefit from a looming explosion of interest in long term care products, says a market specialist.
LTC costs to treble in 20 years - Partnership
The cost to the State of people running out of funds to meet their long term care costs will treble to £2.75bn in England alone over the next 20 years, according to Partnership.