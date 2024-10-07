Vitality updates income protection offering

As part of the changes, the provider will expand its range of deferral periods for a further 280 occupations. This change aims to ensure more individuals become eligible for shorter one- and two-month deferred periods. The newly added occupations include manual occupations and skilled trades such as plumbers, mechanics and warehouse workers. Vitality will also be moving 349 manual roles and skilled trade occupations to an ‘own occupation' definition of incapacity, replacing its ‘special definition' that was previously used. As such, these occupations will now be assessed on an Own Occ...