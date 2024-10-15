Third of under 35s worried about managing finances

Canada Life has published its Life100+ report, the first in a series of research papers around the different aspects of our lives that will be affected by increasing longevity. For the over 65 years, health was the biggest issue. One third of respondents aged 65-74 (34%) and over 75 (35%) cited poor physical health as a ‘major' concern, while other concerns included loneliness and paying for long-term care. The latter was an increasing concern for those 75 years and over, which is mentioned by one in five (19%) of this age group compared with one in ten (11%) of those aged 65-74. H...