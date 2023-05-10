Steve White to retire as BIBA chief executive

Jaskeet Briah
Steve White will retire from his role as chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) during the second half of 2023.

White has held the leadership position for the past 10 years, marking the longest-serving chief executive in BIBA's 47-year history, and the association has now created a sub-committee to determine the process in selecting a new head.

During his tenure, White has strengthened the association's financial position, BIBA stated, as well as its governance structure and "making BIBA the ‘go to' place for brokers, politicians, media and the regulator on insurance broker issues."

BIBA added that over the last 10 years, White has "delivered on his promise" to listen to members and their issues, and speaking out about them.

Speaking at the annual BIBA Conference today (10 May), White told the audience that he will leave with "a heavy heart but also huge pride at what we have built at BIBA."

He told delegates: "In my first opening conference address in 2013, I told you that BIBA is only as good as the quality and quantity of the engagement of its members. I encouraged members to not just join but to join in. Many did, and continue to do so, and we thank all the members for rising to that challenge."

Jonathan Evans, BIBA chair, added: "The BIBA board and its members are very grateful to Steve for steering the business steadily and successfully through what has latterly been choppy waters. The board thanks him for the sterling job he has undertaken so enthusiastically over the last 10 years."

