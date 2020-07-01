reinsurance
Mari-Lizette Malherbe appointed Munich Re UK Life CEO
Commercial director replaces Andy Batley as chief executive officer of UK & Irish life reinsurance business
Is underwriting improving?
Technology and customer expectations have moved on, but has the industry? Suzanne Clarkson investigates…
Chloe Gilbert: Identifying the real future of insurance
Recruiting the right people for the right roles can be tough for any business. Here, recent graduate Chloe Gilbert presents a personal view of promoting careers in insurance and reinsurance to the potential next generation
Munich Re invests in Trov
Insurtech Trov has received $45 million in a Series D funding round led by Munich Re / HSB Ventures and Sompo Holdings.
Pacific Life Re appoints Europe underwriting director
Pacific Life Re has appointed Alan Dott as underwriting director for its Europe business unit.
Now Health/Best Doctors partners with RGA
Now Health has partnered with RGA following its acquisition of Best Doctors Insurance in July 2015.
Pacific Life Re appoints Darren Spriggs to lead European business
Pacific Life Re has appointed Darren Spriggs, formerly the managing director of AIG Life, as managing director for its European business.
Swiss Re income jumps 31% as CEO steps down
After four years as CEO, Swiss Re's Michel Liès will step down on 1 July with reinsurance head Christian Mumenthaler named as his replacement.
Swiss Re's Admin Re unit buys Guardian Financial Services
Swiss Re's business unit Admin Re has agreed to acquire closed life insurance fund consolidator Guardian Financial Services from private equity firm Cinven for £1.6bn.
Reinsurers face 'competitive pressures' - Standard & Poor's
Reinsurers are facing pressure from competition and are likely to find it difficult to maintain strong profitability in the next two years, Standard & Poor's has warned.
Reinsurance 'shark tank' means mergers ahead - Standard & Poor's
The global reinsurance industry is likely to see more mergers and the next 12 to 24 months are unlikely to see a return to the profitability of the last five years, a report from Standard & Poors' has warned.
Swiss Re net income up 11%
Swiss Re saw its net income increase 11% to $2.3bn in the first half of 2015, the reinsurer's second quarter results have revealed.
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
Budget 2015: 'Disappointing' lack of detail for reinsurance
The Budget's lack of detail on what the Diverted Profits Tax means for the reinsurance industry by Colin Graham UK insurance tax leader at PwC.
Swiss Re life & health reinsurance sees $462m loss
Swiss Re saw a loss of $462m on its life and health reinsurance business, which it attributed to changes in its US business.
Govt aims to attract more reinsurance business to UK
The government is to report on progress in attracting more reinsurance business to the UK at Budget 2015, according to yesterday's Autumn Statement.
Swiss Re reports net income loss in life and health business
Swiss Re has reported a dramatic decrease in its life and health insurance business, its nine month figures for 2014 have revealed.
What is retrocession?
Life insurance companies and reinsurers love a bit of jargon, so what is retrocession and how do companies use it? Mick James explains
Reinsurers must evolve or die
Reinsurers are facing increasing competition and need to adapt to a changing market a forthcoming publication by Standard & Poor's (S&P) will say.
Peak Re starts life and health book
Hong Kong-based reinsurer expands by gaining a life license and building a new team.
Profit at Lloyd's hits £3.2bn
Record GWP in a benign year for catastrophe claims.
Outlook for reinsurers is 'stable' - Fitch Ratings
Fitch ratings has said the outlook for the reinsurance industry remains "stable" , with poor investment returns and softening prices the main clouds on the horizon.
RGA Conference: Insurer growth will depend on distribution individuality
Insurer growth will not be about products but rather distribution individuality, RGA said at its conference yesterday.
RGA Conference: Will IP fill in widening CI gap?
The widening critical illness protection gap will only get worse but there will be no easy answer, reinsurer RGA has said.