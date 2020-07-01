reinsurance

Swiss Re net income up 11%
Swiss Re net income up 11%

Swiss Re saw its net income increase 11% to $2.3bn in the first half of 2015, the reinsurer's second quarter results have revealed.

What is retrocession?
What is retrocession?

Life insurance companies and reinsurers love a bit of jargon, so what is retrocession and how do companies use it? Mick James explains

Reinsurers must evolve or die
Reinsurers must evolve or die

Reinsurers are facing increasing competition and need to adapt to a changing market a forthcoming publication by Standard & Poor's (S&P) will say.