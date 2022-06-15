Michel Blanc to retire as SCOR reinsurance chief executive

Blanc will be succeeded by Stuart McMurdo who is currently chief executive for the reinsurer's P&C business for EMEA, across both reinsurance and specialty insurance.

Ahead of his departure, Blanc will begin working with McMurdo to ensure a "smooth transition" into the role.

SCOR noted that a recruitment process to replace McMurdo as chief executive of the SCOR Syndicate and SCOR UK has begun, with him remaining chief executive of these two entities until the end of the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the reinsurer stated that Catherine Fassi will replace McMurdo as regional chief executive of EMEA and Canada for P&C, with effect 1 July 2022.

Fassi joined SCOR in 2013 as P&C chief accounting officer and held various roles within the P&C finance team. In 2019 she was promoted to SCOR P&C deputy chief financial officer, and then in 2020 to SCOR P&C chief financial.

Jean-Paul Conoscente, chief executive for P&C at SCOR, said: "I'd like to express my warmest thanks to Michel for all that he has brought to SCOR since 1991, both worldwide and in the Asia-Pacific region."

"It has been a great pleasure working with Michel throughout those years and I wish him a very well-deserved, happy retirement."