Swiss Re to split reinsurance business lines

Swiss Re has announced plans to split its reinsurance business into two divisions: Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re) and Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re).

The restructure will be effective from 3 April, subject to regulatory approvals, and each unit will have full authority over its respective underwriting and claims management processes.

P&C Re will be led by Swiss Re's chief executive of reinsurance EMEA, Urs Baertschi, while Paul Murray, chief executive of reinsurance Asia Pacific, will lead L&H Re.

Swiss Re said the responsibilities of the group chief underwriting officer will be reallocated to the chief underwriting officers of P&C Re and L&H Re, and to Group Risk Management.

Meanwhile, the responsibilities of the regional presidents will be reallocated as the roles will no longer exist amid the new business structure, Swiss Re stated.

Looking ahead, the firm's current chief executive of reinsurance, Moses Ojeisekhoba, will lead Swiss Re's newly formed Global Clients and Solutions business unit. This division will comprise client management teams servicing Swiss Re's global reinsurance clients, public sector solutions, iptiQ and reinsurance solutions.

Additionally, the company's Corporate Solutions business unit will continue under the leadership of Andreas Berger.

Swiss Re said the reorganisation forms plans to streamline its organisational structure, and that it aims to "simplify structures, improve efficiency and client experience".

Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re group chief executive, commented: "The planned changes will emphasise performance accountabilities and bring clear efficiencies. The simpler set-up with shorter decision paths will also result in enhanced client focus."

