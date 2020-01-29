Lloyds Banking Group agrees Pacific Life Re longevity swap

Three Lloyds Banking Group pension schemes have transferred £10bn of longevity risk to Pacific Life Re

Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees has agreed longevity insurance and reinsurance arrangements worth £10bn to protect certain Lloyds Banking Group pension schemes from the cost of unexpected increases in the life expectancy of its members.

Harry Baines, chair of the Trustee, stated: "We are delighted to have successfully completed these longevity insurance and reinsurance arrangements with Scottish Widows and Pacific Life Re. This will protect the schemes from the financial risk of an unexpected increase in life expectancy and make the schemes more secure to the benefit of all members."

He added: "The selection of Scottish Widows and Pacific Life Re followed a fair, robust and transparent review of the longevity insurance and reinsurance options available across the market and their respective propositions delivered the best combination of benefits to meet our brief."

The deal, which was facilitated by Scottish Widows this month, covers the risk of members in the Lloyds Bank Pension Scheme No 1, Lloyds Bank Pension Scheme No 2, and HBOS Final Salary Pension Scheme.

It is the first pension risk transfer transaction to be announced this year, after just two similar deals, totalling £7.8bn, were agreed in 2019.

The deal is only surpassed by a £16bn transfer between the BT Pension Scheme and Pension Insurance Company of America (PICA) in 2014. It comes against a backdrop of rising rates of improvements in life expectancy.

Scottish Widows director of individual and bulk annuities Emma Watkins added: "We are delighted to have worked with the trustees on their first transaction of this type, which reflects the increasing demand in the market for strategies to mitigate funding volatility associated with changes in life expectancy."

Pacific Life Re head of longevity Andy McAleese said the reinsurer had been a "long-term supporter" of longevity swaps, having completed the first UK deal in 2009.

"There have been record volumes of pension risk transfer in 2019 and we are continuing to see very strong demand carrying over into 2020," he said. "This milestone arrangement demonstrates that longevity swaps continue to be an important risk transfer tool for pension schemes."

The scheme was advised by Willis Towers Watson and Allen & Overy. CMS and Eversheds Sutherland provided advice to Pacific Life and Scottish Widows respectively.

Willis Towers Watson senior consultant Matt Wiberg, who acted as lead adviser to the scheme, said: "This transaction is an important step for the schemes as it provides greater certainty in relation to their long-term journeys.

"Working with the trustee we identified that longevity was a major, growing risk and we have successfully supported the schemes in taking advantage of market opportunities to achieve highly competitive, cost effective, longevity protection."

The consultancy has predicted this year could see a record volume of longevity swaps agreed, with around £25bn of longevity risk reinsured.

CMS partner Thomas Lockley added: "A tremendous amount of credit should go to the trustees, Scottish Widows and Pacific Life Re for completing a significant transaction in such an efficient and collaborative manner. It is a great example to the market of the risk capacity, advisor capacity and commercial will to negotiate and transfer complex risks in short timeframes. CMS is proud to have supported Pacific Life Re on the transaction."

Eversheds Sutherland partner Hugo Laing said: "This is a fantastic transaction that has helped remove a significant amount of longevity risk for the schemes involved. A transaction of this size and nature requires a committed, collaborative approach from all sides involved, and we have thoroughly enjoyed working with Scottish Widows, the trustees, Pacific Life Re and the respective advisers to get this deal done."