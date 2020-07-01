redarc
Underwriters should work with mental health professionals - RedArc
Disclosure on the rise
RedArc adds mental health department
New internal team approach
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 eBook out now
Read your free copy now
Punter Southall launches mental health app
Havensrock Thrive App
Foresters Friendly Society adds RedArc help at home service
Extension of 2006 contract
Mental health referrals spike 29% during January - RedArc
‘Blue January, not just Blue Monday’
RedArc partners with Thrive mental health app
‘Digital and human approach’
Holloway Friendly teams up with RedArc
To support income protection claims
COVER Feature: The rise of value-added services
Improving outcomes for customers
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
Watch COVER's value-added services webinar again
CII's Melissa Collett, Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows and RedArc's Christine Husbands discuss meeting the needs of vulnerable customers with COVER editor
The conversation gap
We need an environment of transparency and openness, argues Helen Dick of Scottish Widows
COVER webinar: Value-added services
Christine Husbands, Melissa Collett and Johnny Timpson discuss meeting the care needs of vulnerable customers on Thursday 18 October
What are insurers and employers doing to help prevent suicide?
On World Suicide Prevention Day, COVER editor Adam Saville investigates the role of group risk policies and employee benefits in supporting staff
Parents of children with cancer not getting support needed - RedArc
Insurers should do more to assist families under strain following diagnosis, says nurse service
RedArc to provide nurse services for Guardian Financial Services
Nurses available at point of claim through insurer's HALO customer services proposition
Christine Husbands: Pre-cradle to post-grave
Ahead of our Customer Care Conference on 18 May, RedArc's Christine Husbands breaks down what value-added support services can look like to various people
RedArc sets up diabetes support pilot
Three-month programme in partnership with Mapmydiabetes involving eight patients
Barriers exist despite better workplace mental health support
Confidentiality concerns, privacy fears and letting family down all reasons employees do not reach out to employers for help, says RedArc
International Wheelchair Day: Workplace mental health support needed
Employers should consider more than just physical assistance for disabled workers and group insurance policies should play a part
Cancer survival rates positive but mental health still an issue
RedArc responds to ONS 'Geographic patterns of cancer survival in England' report, while Stephen Fry treatment highlights importance of early detection
Finance North partners with RedArc
Finance North, the specialist protection adviser based in Cheshire, has partnered with RedArc, giving its clients access to advice and support provided by the company's nurse advisers.
RedArc nurses introduce Second Medical Opinion
RedArc, providers of specialist personal nurse advisers, has partnered with Healix Health Services Ltd, to provide a Second Medical Opinion service in the UK.