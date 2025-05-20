Demand for long-term condition support up 30%

The data, which compares patient needs from 2024 and 2023, showed that Parkinsons saw the highest rise in demand, up 75% year-on-year. Other conditions seeing rising demand included: Arthritis (up 33% year-on year); Fibromyalgia (up 22%); and Multiple Sclerosis (up 11%). RedArc stated that support for long-term health conditions goes beyond medication and treatment. It focused on four main pillars in its statement: Support for mental health Workplace support Support with new treatments Support with alternative therapies The Office for National Statistics released data l...