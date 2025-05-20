Demand for long-term condition support up 30%

RedArc patient data

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Nurse-led support service, RedArc, has reported a 30% increase in demand in supporting those with long-term conditions.

The data, which compares patient needs from 2024 and 2023, showed that Parkinsons saw the highest rise in demand, up 75% year-on-year. Other conditions seeing rising demand included: Arthritis (up 33% year-on year); Fibromyalgia (up 22%); and Multiple Sclerosis (up 11%). RedArc stated that support for long-term health conditions goes beyond medication and treatment. It focused on four main pillars in its statement: Support for mental health Workplace support Support with new treatments Support with alternative therapies The Office for National Statistics released data l...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

61% of employees do not understand employee benefits

49% of UK adults financially vulnerable: FCA

More on Long Term Care

67% of adults worried about later life care: LV=
Long Term Care

67% of adults worried about later life care: LV=

The cost of later life care

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 May 2025 • 1 min read
36% of cancer carers want to move jobs: Reframe Cancer
Long Term Care

36% of cancer carers want to move jobs: Reframe Cancer

57% unprepared for role of carer

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 May 2025 • 2 min read
Reframe Cancer appoints new head of screening
Long Term Care

Reframe Cancer appoints new head of screening

Nikki Cannon to take the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 06 May 2025 • 2 min read