Demand for long-term condition support up 30%

Nurse-led support service, RedArc, has reported a 30% increase in demand in supporting those with long-term conditions.
The data, which compares patient needs from 2024 and 2023, showed that Parkinsons saw the highest rise in demand, up 75% year-on-year. Other conditions seeing rising demand included: Arthritis (up 33% year-on year); Fibromyalgia (up 22%); and Multiple Sclerosis (up 11%). RedArc stated that support for long-term health conditions goes beyond medication and treatment. It focused on four main pillars in its statement: Support for mental health Workplace support Support with new treatments Support with alternative therapies The Office for National Statistics released data l...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.