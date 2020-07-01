recruitment
Openwork grows number of female advisers by 8%
Between 2014 and 2018
Chloe Gilbert: Identifying the real future of insurance
Recruiting the right people for the right roles can be tough for any business. Here, recent graduate Chloe Gilbert presents a personal view of promoting careers in insurance and reinsurance to the potential next generation
Ex-FSA adviser joins Royal London as non-exec director
Held non-exec director roles at Canada Life and Investec
PFS introduces adviser development programme
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has launched a financial adviser development programme, offering support to employers of aspiring financial advisers across the UK.
Direct Life to recruit apprentices
Direct Life is looking to take on three new apprentices to start work in July following the success of its apprenticeship programme.
Portus launches graduate training academy
Portus Consulting has announced its Graduate Trainee Academy will receive its first graduates this month.
Simplyhealth encouraging young into employment
Healthcare provider Simplyhealth has invited young people to a half-day employment skills workshop at its Manchester office.
Protection adviser 'headhunters' open for business
Three insurance industry recruitment specialists have joined forces to open a specialist insurance personnel consultancy, CPB Partners.