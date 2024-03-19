20% of employees rated workplace mental health services 'poor'

The health and wellbeing provider examined the mental health of 3,000 employees in the UK, USA, Canada, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia as part of the TELUS Mental Health Index. Over 20% of workers said their workplace lacked support, resulting in "significantly" lower mental health scores. One third (33%) of UK workers had a ‘high' mental health risk, while 41% had a ‘moderate' mental health risk and 26% had a ‘low' mental health risk. Paula Allen, global leader of research and client insights, TELUS Health, said: "Rapid societal changes, alongside diminishing social ...