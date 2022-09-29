Advice firms' growth ambitions 'slow' in 2022

Its Financial Advice Business Benchmark report, produced with the Personal Finance Society, found while the advice sector remains healthy advisers themselves are taking stock amid global economic uncertainty.

It found recruitment for all roles within advice firms had fallen from the post-Covid bounce-back period. Some 40% of respondents said they were looking to take on new staff - down from 59% in 2021 but still an improvement on the 32% in 2020.

In 2021, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents said the number of active clients was up year on year. In 2022, this dropped to 46%. However, around half (49%) said their client numbers are the same as last year.

NextWealth found the number of firms looking to sell or exit the market had increased significantly compared to last year (10%, compared to 4% in 2021).

There were also fewer advisers who said they planned to grow through recruitment of new staff, acquisition and growth of assets under management over the coming 18 months.

NextWealth managing director Heather Hopkins said: "Where 2020 was a year of drastic adjustments, and 2021 was a year of finding out what the new ‘normal' might look like, 2022 sees advice firms becoming increasingly cautious. Advice businesses remain healthy - client numbers are steady, but growth plans are being curtailed.

"After an initial post-Covid bounce back, when advice firms reported a recovery in recruitment and client numbers, this year we see a return to more cautious estimates. After years of optimism, fuelled by rising markets and growing demand for advice, financial advice firms are scaling back their ambitions amid greater uncertainty."

The report examines key benchmarks to evaluate the health of the advice industry and explore how firms are building on the changes they made during the pandemic to face the next set of challenges, NextWealth explained.

It covered fee models, client review and suitability processes, client profiles and investment strategies.

Hopkins added: "The new Consumer Duty regulation demands a sharper focus on client outcomes. That's not new for advice firms who have built their businesses around the needs of their clients.

"However, it does require a new rigour around approaches to assessing suitability, evidencing processes and more clarity on value and fees charged for products and services."