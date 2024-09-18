Startups investing in benefits

Tools for recruitment and retention

Cameron Roberts
1 min read

Provider, Howden Employee Benefits, has released a report that shows 73% of UK startups plan to revamp employee benefit programmes in the next few years.

The survey, which quizzed over 100 UK startup decision-makers, also found that 46% of startup leaders viewed employee benefits as essential for recruitment and business success. Of the startups surveyed, 47%planned to expand or introduce private medical insurance (PMI). Howden explains that the "current constraints and NHS waiting times" could be the key reason for this level of investment. There has been a recent surge in the number of PMI hospital admissions according to the Private Healthcare Network (PHIN), it said that Q1 2024 saw more private healthcare admissions than any quart...

