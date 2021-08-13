ADVERTISEMENT

Employees prefer other work perks to pensions, survey reveals

Workers want “more progressive and accessible” benefits rather than focusing on pensions.

Rob Langston
clock 13 August 2021 • 2 min read
Employees prefer other work perks to pensions, survey reveals

Office drinks and social events are more sought-after work benefits than pensions for UK employees who believe remuneration packages are outdated, according to e-bike subscription services DASH Rides.

Research by DASH Rides and consumer market research agency Sapio found 71% of UK workers value office drinks, travel schemes and flexi-hours - among other benefits - as more progressive and accessible perks than pensions. 

Some 85% want benefits that are more lifestyle-orientated and focused on wellbeing than employers existing offerings. 

Jamie Milroy, co-founder and chief executive at DASH Rides, said: "Employees have described the past 18 months as the most stressful in their careers. The pandemic has not only amplified financial stress, as well as mental and physical strain, but people have also been working longer hours than ever before. 

"Attitudes around work have fundamentally changed and as we begin to build a ‘new normal' in our working lives, employees are placing a higher value on workplace benefits that address these challenges. 

"Perks and benefits that are both easily and immediately accessible and help contribute to healthier, more fulfilling and sustainable lifestyles will be increasingly important as we rebuild post-Covid."  

Nevertheless, company pension provision remains one of the top-four benefits for UK employees, along with bonus or profit-related reward schemes, flexi-hours, and mental health/wellness support. 

However, there is a greater focus on perks that they can gain access to almost immediately and with ease with just 39% of those surveyed saying their current benefits are easy to access.   

Milroy added: "The evolution of modern work requires organisations and HR departments to rethink how they're structuring their workplace rewards in order to optimise employee engagement and motivate the workforce of the future. 

"Providing benefits packages that are closely aligned to people's individual needs and aspirations is an important step to take, but real value comes from building sustainability, climate action and employee wellness right into the heart of a business." 

He finished: "As HR teams seek to minimise the impact of ‘the Great Resignation', introducing rewards that echo the changing expectations of employees can go a very long way in the war for talent."  

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Critical Illness

Employers not making use of EB schemes, GRiD finds
Group Protection

Employers not making use of EB schemes, GRiD finds

Lack of awareness among employers identified in research from trade body.

Rob Langston
clock 13 August 2021 • 2 min read
Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020
Individual Protection

Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020

Total of 1,632 claims paid across numerous products

Jenny Turton
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read
Health of loved ones biggest stress for Brits
Critical Illness

Health of loved ones biggest stress for Brits

Financial concerns next biggest stress points for most families

Jon Yarker
clock 11 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT