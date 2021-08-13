Employees prefer other work perks to pensions, survey reveals

Research by DASH Rides and consumer market research agency Sapio found 71% of UK workers value office drinks, travel schemes and flexi-hours - among other benefits - as more progressive and accessible perks than pensions.

Some 85% want benefits that are more lifestyle-orientated and focused on wellbeing than employers existing offerings.

Jamie Milroy, co-founder and chief executive at DASH Rides, said: "Employees have described the past 18 months as the most stressful in their careers. The pandemic has not only amplified financial stress, as well as mental and physical strain, but people have also been working longer hours than ever before.

"Attitudes around work have fundamentally changed and as we begin to build a ‘new normal' in our working lives, employees are placing a higher value on workplace benefits that address these challenges.

"Perks and benefits that are both easily and immediately accessible and help contribute to healthier, more fulfilling and sustainable lifestyles will be increasingly important as we rebuild post-Covid."

Nevertheless, company pension provision remains one of the top-four benefits for UK employees, along with bonus or profit-related reward schemes, flexi-hours, and mental health/wellness support.

However, there is a greater focus on perks that they can gain access to almost immediately and with ease with just 39% of those surveyed saying their current benefits are easy to access.

Milroy added: "The evolution of modern work requires organisations and HR departments to rethink how they're structuring their workplace rewards in order to optimise employee engagement and motivate the workforce of the future.

"Providing benefits packages that are closely aligned to people's individual needs and aspirations is an important step to take, but real value comes from building sustainability, climate action and employee wellness right into the heart of a business."