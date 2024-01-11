BIBA calls for scrutiny of FCA objectives and discussing revisiting Consumer Duty scope

2024 Manifesto

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has launched its 2024 Manifesto which calls for effective scrutiny of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) growth and competitiveness objectives, as well as further discussion around the scope of Consumer Duty.

The manifesto, Managing risk for growth and economic security, was launched yesterday (11 January) with a focus on supporting the economy, businesses and consumers. BIBA said that protecting people's welfare and property, and helping businesses to grow, needs to take place within a well-regulated and economically secure environment. Following the Financial Services and Markets Act, BIBA said it has high hopes for a proportionate regulatory framework that can facilitate growth. The association has called for scrutiny of the FCA's metrics to measure the regulator's success in helping...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

More on Regulation

FOS expects 44,300 insurance complaints in 24/25
Regulation

FOS expects 44,300 insurance complaints in 24/25

Total of 181,300 complaints forecasted

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 January 2024 • 2 min read
PFS chief executive: 'We need to support advisers more'
Regulation

PFS chief executive: 'We need to support advisers more'

To provide membership value

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 17 January 2024 • 2 min read
CII appoints new CEO
Regulation

CII appoints new CEO

Current CEO of Legal Services Board

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 January 2024 • 1 min read