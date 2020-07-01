prostate cancer
Royal London updates critical illness cover
Changes for cancer, heart and multiple sclerosis
CIExpert on Royal London critical illness upgrade
Focus on adult conditions
AXA PPP enhances prostate cancer diagnosis pathway
One in eight men diagnosed
Bupa launches 'lunch break' male health checks
At the cost of £154, 'male health check' is designed to be easily integrated into working day
Prime minister declares £75m for prostate cancer research
The biggest UK government investment yet for this type of cancer
Bupa's Professor Hashim Ahmed named Prostate Cancer Specialist of the year
Urological surgeon awarded at Global Health & Pharma's Private Healthcare awards 2018
Cancer survival rates positive but mental health still an issue
RedArc responds to ONS 'Geographic patterns of cancer survival in England' report, while Stephen Fry treatment highlights importance of early detection
Prostate cancer now a bigger killer than breast cancer
Male-only cancer deaths overtaking breast cancer highlights need for earlier diagnosis and better prevention - so how are insurers stepping up?