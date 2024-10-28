Half of men uninformed on prostate cancer symptoms

Research by Aviva has found limited awareness among men of the symptoms of prostate cancer, with less than half (46%) either ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ aware of the symptoms and 20% not knowing any of the symptoms.
The provider surveyed 1,000 UK men aged 16 and over, finding that a further one quarter (25%) said they knew a couple of symptoms. Men aged 45-54 demonstrated the greatest lack of awareness as 25% of men in this age group said that they were not aware of any of the symptoms of prostate cancer. Aviva said this is particularly concerning as age-specific incidence rates rise steeply from around ages 45-49 years and peaks in the 75-79 age group. Male respondents correctly identified blood in urine (35%) as a symptom that could relate to prostate cancer. They also correctly identified symp...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.