Guardian updates protection menu as new life insurance offering goes live

Guardian has made a series of changes to its protection menu as the provider's new life cover, Life Essentials, goes live today (22 January) on its quote and apply platform, Protection Builder, and a range of portals.
The new proposition was announced two weeks ago (9 January) and will be now available on IRESS, iPipeline, Protection Platform from UnderwriteMe, and LifeQuote. Life Essentials has been designed for clients whose priority is price, while the provider's existing life cover - Life Protection - is aimed at clients whose priority is quality, and this includes the enhanced terminal illness definition, 4-week premium waiver and other "high-quality" features embedded within the premier product. Both products will be available within Guardian's protection menu. Guardian told COVER the quote p...
