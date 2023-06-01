Alan Lakey: What do changes to cancer definitions mean?

CIExpert has been receiving numerous questions regarding the ABI minimum standard wording for cancer, which was tweaked within the September 2022 publication. One change relates to the exclusion of thyroid cancer unless it has reached T2N0M0 and the other is the alteration to the early-stage prostate cancer exclusion. One of the aims of the triennial publication is to future-proof the condition wording, reflecting the latest changes to both diagnostic techniques and treatment to protect insurers from increased claims in respect of future applications. Back in 2018, the minimum st...