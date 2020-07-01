PFS

PFS relaunches adviser directory
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has said it wants to put accredited financial advisers "at the public's fingertips" with the relaunch of its adviser directory.

PFS doubles number of qualifying members
The number of Personal Finance Society (PFS) members who have qualified for associate, fellowship or chartered status has more than doubled over the last year, reaching 1,570 graduates in the 18 months to June this year.

Targeting consumer needs

Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....