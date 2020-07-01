PFS
Zurich Life chief executive Gary Shaughnessy has joined the board of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) as an adviser.
Membership of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) has reached more than 35,000, with more than 1,000 people joining in the past year.
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has said it wants to put accredited financial advisers "at the public's fingertips" with the relaunch of its adviser directory.
The number of Personal Finance Society (PFS) members who have qualified for associate, fellowship or chartered status has more than doubled over the last year, reaching 1,570 graduates in the 18 months to June this year.
A shortlist has been formed for advisers wishing to attend the independent protection training after the first two sessions were fully subscribed in less than a week.
Dates have been confirmed for the Protection Review and Personal Finance Society's (PFS) independent protection training sessions.
Support for an unbiased protection training academy is growing following the announcement that 17 industrywide companies have signed up to the first phase of the initiative.
A national independent protection training academy has been formed by the Protection Review and Personal Finance Society (PFS).
The Retail Distribution Review has set the clock ticking for those giving regulated advice and sales guidance on retail products, says Matt Smith
Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....