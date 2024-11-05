PFS turmoil continues as interim CEO Don MacIntyre exits

Don MacIntyre, the interim CEO at the Personal Finance Society (PFS), is to step down from his position, the professional body has confirmed.
MacIntyre, who joined the organisation in August 2022, said the time felt right to take his career in a new direction. A statement on the PFS website said he had played an instrumental role in helping the organisation through "significant changes and in positioning the PFS for future growth and success". The PFS added it would work to secure permanent arrangements to ensure the "continued high quality of leadership that our members deserve". Christine Elliott, chair, and Carla Brown, president, wished MacIntrye "all the very best for his future success and for all his hard work, lo...
