PFS chief executive: 'We need to support advisers more'

Speaking at the PFS' Future Vision 2024: Adapting to Tomorrow's Adviser Landscape event today (17 January), the professional body CEO admitted that the PFS has faced challenges that have been presented in the media and it is ready to improve its operations. In MacIntyre's presentation at the conference, he shared how the PFS must contribute and help advisers adapt to the changing profession. MacIntyre said that the PFS needs to improve on understanding the needs of advisers and work closer together with them. He added: "We have not been good enough at understanding and addressing t...