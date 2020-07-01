networks
Tenet hits back at FCA for dismissing alternative FSCS funding idea
Tenet's chief executive has hit back at the FCA's refusal to consider introducing a product-based premium as a means of funding the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network announces weekly commissions and referral service
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has announced that it will be paying commissions on a weekly basis.
Pink to host conferences for ARs
Pink Network has launched a series of business conferences for its appointed representatives (ARs).
Protect Line joins TenetLime
Non-advised life insurance broker Protect Line has joined TenetLime's network.
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network hires compliance director
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has hired Gavin Earnshaw to be its new compliance director.
'Radical restructure' for Openwork
Network Openwork is to divide its distribution business into three specialist distribution units for wealth, mortgages and protection.
Stonebridge sees 10% increase in protection promotions
Stonebridge Group has seen a 10% increase in financial promotions for protection since the launch of its Revolution Touchpoint marketing tool.
Mortgage network rolls out CIExpert to brokers
Network Mortgage Intelligence has sharpened its focus on protection sales by introducing critical illness comparison site CIExpert for its mortgage advisers to use.
Stonebridge introduces CIExpert in protection drive
As part of a protection drive, mortgage and insurance network the Stonebridge Group will be offering CIExpert to all its advisers from today.
Tenet rolls out social media policy for its advisers
Adviser support group Tenet is introducing guidelines for its advisers using social media sites to provide them - and the group's compliance managers - with "complete peace of mind".
Broker protection business will rise to match mortgage lift - First Complete
Broker protection business will rise significantly in the next two months to catch up to a notable lift in the mortgage market, First Complete has said.
Network hosts events for advisers and protection providers
Adviser network Pink is set to host a series of business development conferences across the UK in a drive to build relationships between advisers, lenders and protection providers.
Sesame Bankhall chief executive steps down
Sesame Bankhall Group has announced its executive chairman Ivan Martin is leaving after six years with the group.
Broker expectation of commission ban significantly increases
An industry-wide survey has shown a notable increase in those who believe commission will disappear in the protection industry.
Hundreds of brokers demand clampdown on claims firms
Claims management firms fight back on CMCs
Tenet: Adviser investment into online presence proves tricky
Results of advice firm investment into online presence and technology-based propositions has been "extremely mixed", Tenet has reported.
Sesame doubles profits in 2012
Sesame Bankhall Group includes adviser network, mortgage club and support services for mortgage advisers
Personal Touch plans legal proposition for adviser members
Personal Touch will be launching a legal proposition for adviser members, with plans set to get underway in the third quarter of this year.
Shocked IFA discovers "mad" fraudulent clone of firm
A shocked chartered financial planner has been forced to consider a re-brand after discovering his firm's website has been fraudulently cloned.
Pink opens complex case protection desk
Following a record year for protection sales, Pink Network has launched a life desk facility to help place more complex life and protection cases.
Sesame sale next stage of Friends Life shake up
Industry insiders have confirmed Friend's Life is touting for bidders for Sesame Bankhall Group as the insurer continues its broader cost-cutting and restructuring plans.
Tenet gives critical illness comparison site seal of approval
Adviser network Tenet has given the seal of approval to a critical illness comparison website for its members to use at discounted rates when assessing the market.
Bright Grey joins Sesame restricted panel
Royal London has joined Sesame Bankhall's restricted advice panel to provide personal and business protection through Bright Grey, and pensions and retirement products through Scottish Life.
Advisers struggle to make "important" non-advice models viable
Advisers are actively acknowledging the importance of execution-only protection capability but are struggling to make viable propositions.