The Health Fact Find enables advisers to record a client's health information around medical history, general lifestyle, diagnosed conditions, medications, GP and family medical information, among others. According to the network, this will deliver "comprehensive" data capture tools to support and simplify the protection, private medical insurance (PMI) and equity release advice processes. This will be available as a new section on Acre for all protection and health cases, and it will sit under the existing fact find area. It includes features such as auto-calculated BMI based on e...