Majority of advisers fear Consumer Duty will widen advice gap

The research, conducted with Boring Money among advisers, found that only 10% believe that Consumer Duty will reduce the advice gap with a further 28% believing it will have no effect at all and 4% being unsure.

The data also showed that there is a deviation in the perceived impact when it comes to whether you are a directly authorised (DA) or a network adviser.

Around 62% of DA advisers forecast an increase in the advice gap, compared with 52% of advisers in networks.

Regionally, the survey found advisers in the north of the UK more likely to foresee an increased advice gap, with 62% predicting a rise.

A smaller percentage of advisers in the south (55%) said it will increase the gap.

The research found that some of the reasons behind why advisers believe that Consumer Duty could worsen the advice gap include the increased scrutiny on cost benefit analyses, which may deter advisers taking on lower value clients.

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to review the advice/guidance boundary and explore the benefits of new guidance and simplified advice regimes in a bid to close the advice gap.

Quilter head of business consultancy Paul Young said: "Consumer Duty holds the potential to transform the advice profession however, these survey results are clear that financial advisers by and large believe that Consumer Duty will potentially also widen the advice gap.

"For the most part this relates to advisers struggling to find a profitable way to service clients with fewer assets that could still benefit from advice but do not want to pay for full-service advice.

"This does however also create an opportunity for the sector to innovate and help create new forms of advice that can reach and help more people, and a commercially viable simplified advice regime could significantly change the landscape in this regard."