Rosemount launches adviser portal

Mortgage, protection and financial planning network, Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), has launched a website aimed at enhancing adviser support.
The portal provides a platform for Rosemount's network of appointed representatives, which Rosemount said offers a centralised hub for accessing essential tools, documents and business intelligence. Rosemount stated that the portal will form the foundation for future software support that is designed to streamline processes and enhance the standard of service delivered to clients. The portal includes the ability to white-label client-facing documents, including marketing materials and tax reports, and features a proprietary cashflow modeller for the network's wealth planners to genera...
