Sesame Bankhall Group names Richard Harrison as chief executive

In the role, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Harrison will help to shape and deliver SBG's next phase of development.

Harrison is currently chief distribution officer at Wesleyan Assurance Society, where he is responsible for financial advice, general insurance and distribution across its five business lines, as well as leading the delivery of marketing and digital activity for the society. Previously, he was head of network and premier at HSBC UK.

Once Harrison takes up the role next year, current interim chief executive John Cowan will resume his role as chair of SBG's board.

Cowan detailed that Harrison has a track record of helping businesses to evolve and grow through clear strategies and successful partnerships, with employees, advisers, and customers at the heart of propositions.

"With a breadth of experience across all areas of financial services, it's clear that he is the ideal person to help drive and deliver our future plans and established business strategy, alongside our experienced management team," Cowan commented.

"Richard enthusiastically shares our purpose and future vision. I very much look forward to working closely with him as together we help SBG and its members to thrive and grow."

Harrison added that having started out working for an independent financial adviser, he has learned first-hand the value of quality financial advice and the positive impact it can have on people's lives.

"SBG is a strong business with a fantastic team in place that's been at the forefront of adviser support for many years. I share their drive and ambition to deliver customer-focused growth for advisers and the business," he said.