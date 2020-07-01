medical underwriting
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
Industry reaction: FCA feedback on Access To Insurance
Comments from ABI, CII, advisers and provider following Financial Conduct Authority's call for better access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
Andrew Clark: Building customer trust
Munich Re's alternative solution to speed up the life application process without compromising underwriting credibility
Is underwriting improving?
Technology and customer expectations have moved on, but has the industry? Suzanne Clarkson investigates…
More underwriting rather than less needed to build customer trust
Peace of mind is still motivating factor for those buying protection, however automated post-purchase operations can help provide this while unlocking growth, research by Munich Re has suggested.
Jon Ford: Improving strike rate
Canada Life's 'click-and-buy' process for individual protection is bringing life applications closer to those for motor and home insurance. We talk to Jon Ford, the firm's director of individual protection, about bridging the protection gap.
Royal London updates children's critical illness cover
Customers will be able to choose between 'no cover', 'standard cover' and 'enhanced cover' for children within CIC, which can now include 12 additional child-specific conditions.