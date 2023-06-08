The Rising Stars of Protection: Hollie Osborne

Hollie joined Gemstone Mortgages in 2021 before being promoted to assistant manager in May 2022, and is part of the Income Protection Task Force's 7Advisers project, launched in march this year. "After starting her broker journey in just 2021, Hollie's product knowledge and her want to do the right thing for her clients is outstanding. She sets the bar high within Gemstone and has set the standard for the whole team," says Gemma Cuff, director at Gemstone Mortgages. "Every single mortgage client she sees has a face-to-face protection review and she is truly passionate about ensuring t...