UnderwriteMe partners with Inuvi on medical underwriting

The partnership will see medical exams be digitally sent and received by insurers instead of being paper-based and manually underwritten.

Underwriters will receive digital copies without having to go through a manual underwriter or wait to be processed in long queues, the insurtech provider said.

This will "significantly" speed up the buying process for insurers and customers who buy products from them, UnderwriteMe added.

Both UnderwriteMe and Inuvi will offer the product to insurers in the market, which the companies stated will make insurance "more efficient" and accessible to a wider market.

Simon Jacobs, director of business development at UnderwriteMe, commented: "As a result of our partnership with Inuvi, we are able to provide more cover, to more customers, more quickly."

Richard Allison, Inuvi's managing director, said: "For over a decade we have seen UnderwriteMe transforming the protection life insurance industry through technology by bringing insurers, advisers and customers closer together.

"Smartly integrating with UnderwriteMe's digital underwriting engine allows Inuvi to provide our insurance clients with the structured health data they need at even greater speed. Further reducing the time it takes to underwrite customer policies, improving the overall customer and intermediary experience," he added.