Vitality removes medical underwriting for Talking Therapies treatments

The changes aim to expand access to counselling and CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) for members with Personal Healthcare, Business Healthcare and Corporate Healthcare plans, Vitality stated.

The provider will also be removing the annual limit on in-patient and day-patient cover for its Mental Health Cover option, with these members now able to access up to 28 days of in-patient and day-patient treatment at a time.

Meanwhile, all Core Cover members will now be eligible to receive six sessions of physiotherapy without the need for separate out-patient cover.

Vitality is also launching a Cancer Treatment Support Programme, which provides members who are undergoing treatment for cancer with guidance, as well as coaching.

The programme will provide support to members undergoing surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy and includes holistic support, physiotherapy, mental health support, guidance on exercises, nutrition, and self-help techniques. It will also signpost members to additional services and resources.

Vitality's Care Hub has been updated to allow all health members to start a claim online, irrespective of their underwriting type, time on risk, or condition they are claiming for.

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth managing director, said that the announcements include a "rapid" expansion in access to mental health services and provide the £most holistic cover on the market."

"These are all areas which will make a significant difference to our members and where we see scope to have a bigger impact, further pushing the limits of what a health insurer provides."



