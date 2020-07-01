Long Term Care
Majority of over-45s 'not planned nor spoken about' care - Just
The majority (73%) of over-45s have not planned or spoken with family about care in later life and are confused about government policy, research from Just has found.
Govt pledges social care green paper 'by Summer 2018'
First Secretary Damian Green has announced that the government will publish a green paper on care and support for older people by summer 2018.
Govt mulls plans for AE policy on social care
Part of consultation on social care
Local authorities do not understand benefits of advice in care planning, FCA is told
'Vary in effectiveness'
Webb warns against 'rationing' care home places
Steve Webb has warned about 'rationing' of care home places and under-funding of social care.
71,000 extra care home places will be needed by 2025
As a result of significant increases in life expectancy, an additional 71,000 care home places will be needed for older adults spend with substantial care needs, according to a study published in The Lancet.
Queen's Speech reaction: Social care left 'in limbo'
COVER sums up the main points and key absences from the Queen's Speech.
Conservatives to target rising social care costs in manifesto
Triple lock to be ditched
Conservatives eye death taxes to fund social care
Prospectus aimed at appealing to working families
Theresa May reportedly considering higher long-term cap of £85,000
Theresa May is reportedly putting long-term care at the heart of the Conservative manifesto so that pensioners will not have to pay more than £85,000 for their social care costs, according to reports today.
Principles and evaluation of care management interventions
Is it now time for the health insurers to be the 'care management' experts? Joanne Buckle and Neha Taneja of Milliman explore this.
Budget 2017 Analysis: The future of long-term care funding
Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced a further £2bn for social care funding as well as a Green Paper on social care. Fiona Murphy rounds up post-budget views from financial services.
Budget 2017: Hammond pledges no 'death tax' as social care Green Paper imminent
The government has pledged £2bn extra for social care as a Green Paper on social care funding will be published later this year.
LGA: Council tax rises will not solve social care funding crisis
Council tax rises in 2017/18 will not bring in enough money to prevent the need for further deep cuts to services such as social care, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned.
Care funding shortfall leaves self-funders filling £1.3 billion gap
Self-funding, or private-pay, care home residents are keeping the sector afloat according to the latest figures from healthcare market intelligence provider LaingBuisson.
A fairer way to fund long-term care
The government is encouraging councils to raise council tax to fund long-term care. Richard Walsh discusses the problems with this and alternative means of funding.
Carers forgotten by traditional protection and PMI policies - RedArc
RedArc has warned that carers are at risk of being forgotten under traditional healthcare and protection policies.
Partnership and Just Retirement complete merger
Partnership Assurance has completed its merger with Just Retirement creating JRP Group plc.
Partnership unveils long-term care guide for advisers
Partnership has launched a new guide for advisers who are considering operating in the long-term care market.
Westfield Health invests in Dragons' Den care start-up
Westfield Health has invested in 3rings - the elderly care tech start-up showcased by serial entrepreneur Steve Purdham on Dragons' Den.
LTC advisory launches to help IFAs 'secure new leads'
My Care Consultant (MCC), a specialist advisory for long-term care funding has launched this week, to help IFAs secure new business and provide advice to consumers.
Care home pathways require major reforms to prevent NHS 'bed-blocking'
The NHS currently ‘wastes' £3.3bn keeping elderly patients in hospital when the money would be better spent on a Fast Track Discharge Fund to move them into care homes, a report has urged.
Council tax rises 'will not fix social care funding crisis'
Council tax rises to pay for social care in 2016/17 will not alleviate growing pressures on the services caring for the elderly and disabled, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned.
Mercer acquires The Positive Ageing Company
Consulting firm Mercer has acquired The Positive Ageing Company for an undisclosed sum.