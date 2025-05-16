67% of adults worried about later life care: LV=

Insurer, LV=, has released data showing a growing concern about the affordability of later life care.
The research showed that 67% of UK adults are worried about the cost of care in later life, with 63% of those asked fearing they would run out of money all together. The research also uncovered the priorities it later life, the top needs were: good health (96%); maintaining independence (95%); and financial security (95%). The statistics were published from the Wealth and Wellbeing Research programme from LV= which surveyed 4,000 UK adults in March 2025. Georgina Oxton, equity release divisional sales manager, LV=, said: "With rising costs and increased pressures on public health s...
