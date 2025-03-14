The COVER Review: NHS England scrapped, protection availability and product updates

Week commencing 10 March 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk discuss NHS England being scrapped, provider updates and research into the availability of protection.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 10 March 2025. Here are the top stories this week: Starmer scraps NHS England Cirencester Friendly pays out £10m in 2024 Zurich updates income protection offering The Exeter launches product enhancements 84% of firms offering protection in house

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

The COVER Review: NHS England scrapped, protection availability and product updates
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: NHS England scrapped, protection availability and product updates

Week commencing 10 March 2025

COVER
clock 14 March 2025 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: PMI demand, International Women's Day and a new COVER event
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: PMI demand, International Women's Day and a new COVER event

Week commencing 03 March 2025

COVER
clock 07 March 2025 • 1 min read
Women making up a larger portion of mortgage applications
Individual Protection

Women making up a larger portion of mortgage applications

Rise in solo female mortgage applications

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 March 2025 • 3 min read