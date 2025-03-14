The COVER Review: NHS England scrapped, protection availability and product updates

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk discuss NHS England being scrapped, provider updates and research into the availability of protection.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 10 March 2025. Here are the top stories this week: Starmer scraps NHS England Cirencester Friendly pays out £10m in 2024 Zurich updates income protection offering The Exeter launches product enhancements 84% of firms offering protection in house
